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Angelina Litvin
linalitvina
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woman in black and white sleeveless dress on gray and brown steel frames
Stylish lady on rusty metal
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
sun
face
women
clothing
grey
adult
hair
lifestyle
metal
sunglasses
pose
rust
iron
old building
young model
fashionable
caucasian
4K images
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