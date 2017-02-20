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Jeremy Bishop
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woman in black and white leopard print dress standing in front of kitchen sink
Behind the scenes
A map marker
Azusa, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
coffee
interior design
female
cafe
shop
worker
employee
espresso
building
human
restaurant
room
workshop
lamp
housing
united states
chandelier
cafeteria
indoors
4K images
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