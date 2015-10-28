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Street Photography
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woman holding umbrella standing on pedestal lane
Waiting to cross the street
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Leica Camera AG, M9 Digital Camera
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
car
city
people
rain
tokyo
shopping
grey
urban
weather
street photography
umbrella
cold
sidewalk
woman from behind
leica
sad girl rain
human
road
asphalt
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