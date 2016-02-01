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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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woman holding mug
The adventure begins cup
A map marker
Southampton, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 1, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
girl
coffee
tea
hands
hand
morning
drink
blur
ring
bokeh
cup
warm
comfort
mug
tattoos
arm
rings
hold
caucasian
woman
4K images
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