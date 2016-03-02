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woman holding her prenant tummy during daytime
Holding the bump
A map marker
Olsztyn, Poland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
family
baby
grey
child
pregnancy
mother
pregnant
birth
parent
maternity
married
baby bump
expecting
poland
olsztyn
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