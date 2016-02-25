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Désirée Fawn
thatdesiree
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woman holding bouquet of flowers
Bridesmaid Bouquet
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
flower
flowers
rose
love
wedding
bouquet
romantic
roses
floral
flower arrangement
flora
bloom
petal
red dress
people
human
plant
blossom
flower bouquet
Creative Commons images
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