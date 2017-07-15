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Taylor Grote
taylor_grote
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woman holding beer bottle while hugging guy
Love By A Lake
A map marker
Bacon Creek Park, Sioux City, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
summer
grass
friends
happy
lake
romantic
diversity
ring
outdoors
pond
evening
curly hair
american
creek
iowa
midwest
curly
united states
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