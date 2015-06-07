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Danurwendho Adyakusuma
danurwendho
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woman harvesting leaves from field
Tea collector
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
people
fashion
green
female
work
garden
leaves
field
plants
leaf
hills
style
outdoors
asian
asia
plantation
traditional clothes
tea
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