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Brooke Cagle
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woman facing mountains at daytime
Mountain Hikes Alone
A map marker
Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, United States
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Published on
February 16, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
travel
female
grey
hair
alone
outdoors
dawn
view
escape
moment
wanderlust
back view
united states
colorado springs
garden of the gods
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