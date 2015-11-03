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Seth Doyle
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woman drinking soda bottle
blonde woman drinks cola
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
portrait
people
model
female
grey
lifestyle
simple
coca cola
gray
sweater
blonde
thirsty
coca-cola
looking away
simplistic
old-fashioned
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