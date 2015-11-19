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Todd Quackenbush
toddquackenbush
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woman diving on water
Summer Fun
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Lake Dunmore, United States
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Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
blue
female
women
river
sport
lake
swimming
outdoors
diving
jump
swim
dock
vermont
dive
female swimmer
united states
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