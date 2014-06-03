Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Joshua Earle
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman beside fire
Enjoying the campfire.
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
autumn
fire
fall
friends
smoke
hair
jacket
backyard
evening
dusk
blonde
weekend
sparks
long hair
looking
warm light
camp fire
watching
hairs
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20