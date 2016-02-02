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Tamara Menzi
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woman bending down while touching left foot in middle of road
Woman kneeling beside snow
A map marker
Oberurnen, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 550D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
people
winter
road
snow
friends
red
street
scenery
sunshine
friend
blur
bokeh
walk
hat
cap
nhl
flannel
human
switzerland
PNG images
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