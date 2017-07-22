Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Peter Forster
peter_forster
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
woman behind white petaled flowers
Distant
A map marker
New Hampshire, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 22, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
flower
flowers
portrait
sunset
model
summer
green
grass
field
eyes
cute
adventure
sunlight
warm
shadows
mood
blonde
nikon
caucasian
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20