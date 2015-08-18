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Christopher Campbell
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woman at the beach facing the ocean during day
Young woman portrait
A map marker
Burleigh Beach, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
girl
people
sunset
fashion
model
female
beauty
grey
sand
youth
style
pose
outdoors
young
bracelet
arm
relaxed
brunette
reflective
Free stock photos
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