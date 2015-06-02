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Micah Hallahan
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woman and girl walking along concrete dock surrounded by body of water
Lake views with mom
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 10D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
people
sea
blue
summer
mountains
lake
child
bridge
explore
mother and child
dock
daughter
summer time
lake side
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