Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Luca Baraldi
@luca_baraldi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Crete senesi - hills near Siena in summer
Related tags
hill
field
grain
golden
Italy Pictures & Images
tuscany
Landscape Images & Pictures
Summer Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
soil
grassland
plateau
Public domain images
Related collections
Silhouette Mystery
270 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
silhouette
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
kids
53 photos
· Curated by Nicole Ramey
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures
What I'm Holding
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human