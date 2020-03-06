Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Paul Pascale
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 6, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
figurine
symbol
Free stock photos
Related collections
The Startup Collection
139 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
work
business
office
Blurrrr
387 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Beauty-Full People
126 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human