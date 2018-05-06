Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Edward Howell
Available for hire
Download free
Bushy Park, Hampton, United Kingdom
Published on
May 6, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Duck in a stream.
Share
Info
Related collections
Inspiration for drawing
44 photos
· Curated by Sahar Khan
inspiration
plant
Flower Images
Blue Lotus
106 photos
· Curated by Sarah Scherff
HD Blue Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Memories
18 photos
· Curated by Louise Demif
memory
plant
flora
Related tags
potted plant
pottery
flora
plant
vase
jar
Animals Images & Pictures
river
stream
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
bushy park
hampton
united kingdom
Flower Images
england
park
duck
algae
outside
Free stock photos