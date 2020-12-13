Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ksenia Yakovleva
@ksyfffka07
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Cake Images
bakery
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
creme
cream
confectionery
sweets
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
A Closer Look
103 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
macro
wing
Animals Images & Pictures
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos
· Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images