Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kuntal Maity
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
self love
kuntal maity
kolkata street
newtown
darjeeling
self
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
shirt
man
face
portrait
photography
photo
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Health, fitness, wellness
75 photos
· Curated by Lucy Gao
wellness
Health Images
fitness
Auld
69 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
auld
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds