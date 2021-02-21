Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leopold Maitre
@lm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cathedral Cove, Waikato, New Zealand
Published
on
February 21, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Winter sunrise in Cathedrale Cove.
Related tags
new zealand
cathedral cove
waikato
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
seacost
HD Wave Wallpapers
rock
golden
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
shoreline
coast
HD Scenery Wallpapers
promontory
sunlight
Public domain images
Related collections
Climate Impacts
98 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos
· Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building
People working
154 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business