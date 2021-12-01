Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Liam Li
@nebula5cm
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
autumn leaves
HD Forest Wallpapers
ground
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
Leaf Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Magical
52 photos
· Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
Sun
57 photos
· Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Portrait
22 photos
· Curated by Andria Gutierrez
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures