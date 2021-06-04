Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sofia Holmberg
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cool down
Related tags
foot bath
Summer Images & Pictures
Flower Images
HD Floral Wallpapers
heat
cool down
warmth
bowl
Food Images & Pictures
meal
dish
soup bowl
plant
soup
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
Drone Pictures
2,274 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view