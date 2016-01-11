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Michail Prohorov
nifakt
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withered trees surrounded by snow
A forest in the snow
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
grey
cold
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