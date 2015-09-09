Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Flash Alexander
flashbuddy
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
withered leaves on ground
English Ranch leaves
A map marker
English Ranch, Fort Collins, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XT
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
outdoor
autumn
fall
halloween
trees
grass
orange
red
leaves
leaf
yellow
brown
ground
october
tree trunk
tree bark
united states
fort collins
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20