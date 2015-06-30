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michael beattie
michaelwbeattie
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winged insect perched on plant stem
Dragonfly in Flight
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 30, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
plant
wildlife
blur
bokeh
insect
dragonfly
macro
stem
wing
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