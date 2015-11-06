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Anthony DELANOIX
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wine glasses shallow focus
Champagne on vacation
A map marker
Thera, Thira, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
couple
grey
wine
celebration
glass
together
drink
romance
glasses
alcohol
bubbles
cheers
view
retreat
honeymoon
fancy
pair
seaview
elope
greece
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