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Rhianon Lassila
rhiiila
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Food & Drink
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wine glass with juice in shallow focus photography
Garnished cocktail drink
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
summer
party
glass
cocktail
drink
brown
alcohol
juice
food and drink
mint
beverage
appetizer
bloody mary
garnish
straws
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