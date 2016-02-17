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Alice Donovan Rouse
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wine glass on brown wooden table
Beer on a barrel top
A map marker
Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, United States
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Published on
February 17, 2016 (UTC)
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NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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food
restaurant
grey
wine
glass
bar
beer
drink
alcohol
bartender
brewery
barrel
glassware
tasting
goblet
beer tasting
wineglass
united states
portland
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