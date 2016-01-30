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Karsten Würth
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windmill under cloudy sky during daytime
Windmill field
A map marker
Worms, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 30, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-50
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
grey
energy
germany
climate change
wind turbine
green energy
windmill
fields
clean energy
environmental
wind energy
wind power
climate crisis
vineyards
worms
reactor
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