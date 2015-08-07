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Benjamin Combs
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windmill
Windmill in a Farm Field
A map marker
Ohio
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
clouds
grey
planet
energy
future
field
environment
fog
countryside
wind
windmill
cloudy
wind farm
footprint
ohio
conservation
gloomy
wind power
turbine
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