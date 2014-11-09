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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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wind turbines
Windmills in the distance
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
winter
trees
grey
energy
science
electricity
industry
wind turbine
sustainable
electric
seashore
generator
renewable
wind power
turbine
alternative
rotate
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