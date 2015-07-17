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Derick Berry
derilyct
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wilderness at daytime
Round rocks in a lake
A map marker
Black Hills, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 17, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
land
waterfall
trees
river
grey
lake
sunlight
mountain range
outdoors
pine forest
pine
long exposure
flowing
usa
black hills
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