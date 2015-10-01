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juan gomez
jgomez20
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wide angle photo of green grass field
Mamaroneck golf club
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Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, United States
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Published on
October 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
trees
grass
blue sky
golf
park
minimal
golf course
flag
hill
green grass
modern
golf club
golfing
patch
gras
united states
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