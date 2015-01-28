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white yacht on body of water
monochrome yacht and sun
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
sun
grey
boat
ship
yacht
horizon
sailing
craft
anchor
vessel
black & white
nautical
b&w
sailing boat
greyscale
boat trip
mast
mooring
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