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Richard Sangi
sangi
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white wooden wall mount rack
Geometric Boat
A map marker
Porto Velho, Brazil
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-F3
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
architecture
white
river
wood
grey
boat
monochrome
geometric
triangle
negative space
angle
blank space
angular
brazil
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