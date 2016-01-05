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white wolf on snow forest
Dog in a snowy forest
A map marker
Tahoe City, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dog
animal
winter
green
mountains
snow
trees
grey
hiking
wolf
adventure
california
sunlight
wolf wallpaper
bokeh
bright
husky
tahoe
wolf background
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