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Andrew Pons
imandrewpons
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white vehicle tire lot
Another left turn
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Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, United States
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Published on
March 7, 2016 (UTC)
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football
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grey
field
training
stadium
racing
camp
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empty
garbage
tire
stack
barrier
tires
tyre
racetrack
bootcamp
daytona
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