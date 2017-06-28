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Jose Fontano
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white van on road during daytime
Missed My Exit
A map marker
Township Highway 95, Delaware, United States
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Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
sunset
road
grey
driving
beige
highway
golden hour
zoom
lights
lines
cement
honda
vehicle
transportation
automobile
united states
asphalt
freeway
delaware
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