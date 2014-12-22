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John Price
johnprice
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white tree trunks with yellow leaves at daytime
Birch grove in the autumn
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
outdoor
autumn
natural
fall
growth
leaves
park
environment
tree wallpaper
eucalyptus
tree background
woodland
foliage
bark
birch
crowded
grove
thicket
stems
4K images
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