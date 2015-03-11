Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Josh Nezon
jnezon
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white train with the distance of mountain during daytime
Train cars in the mountains
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
trees
grass
blue sky
train
field
vehicle
journey
outdoors
transport
track
landfill
gravel
rail
locomotive
travel
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20