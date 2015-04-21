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James Best
jim_at_jibba
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white train station stair
Staircase with red banisters
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
grey
interior
stairs
modern
stair
stairwell
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