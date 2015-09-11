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Yulia Chinato
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white temple
Millennium Bridge in London
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Millennium Bridge, London, United Kingdom
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Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
architecture
london
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buildings
bridge
lifestyle
walking
engineering
cityscape
government
roof
asia
pathway
capital
pedestrian
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capitol
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