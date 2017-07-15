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white swan in body of water at daytime
Don’t Mind Me
A map marker
High Park, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
building
animal
summer
bird
trees
river
beautiful
grey
lake
birds
park
reflection
swan
white swan
canada
toronto
waterfowl
beak
high park
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