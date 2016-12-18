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Anton Darius
thesollers
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white star ornament on green christmas tree
The Snowflake in the Tree
A map marker
Cărtureşti Braşov, Brașov, Romania
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
winter
paper
vintage
grey
globe
holiday
bokeh
snowflake
golden
decoration
xmas
ornament
season
shiny
decorative
merry
plant
light
christmas tree
Royalty-free images
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