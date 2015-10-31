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Caspar Camille Rubin
casparrubin
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white snow on mountains
Snowy mountains in Brig
A map marker
Brig, Schweiz
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 31, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
trees
cloud
grey
mountain range
cold
cloudy
pine trees
peak
top
alpine
schweiz
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