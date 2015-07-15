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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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white snail shell on pebbles
Seashell
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-G5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
grey
lake
sand
rock
stone
rocks
shell
snail
seashore
pebbles
sea shell
pebble
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