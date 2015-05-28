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Joshua Gresham
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white sky above landscape
Muddy floodplains
A map marker
Mono Lake, CA
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
sun
clouds
desert
cloud
lake
rock
flood
horizon
rocks
mud
shore
marsh
wide angle
tidal basin
floodplain
mono lake
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