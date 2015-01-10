Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tu Trinh
tutrinh
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
white shed under blue sky
Sand beach lifeguard station
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
clouds
white
grey
blue sky
sand
morning
minimal
horizon
sandy beach
lifeguard
forbidden
beach hut
life guard
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20